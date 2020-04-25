UrduPoint.com
German Official Asks Poland To Ease Border Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:09 PM

A German government official has called for the easing of travel restrictions imposed by Poland, a day after cross-border workers demonstrated against rules that prevent them from going to work on a daily basis

The two countries have imposed a 14-day quarantine on anyone crossing the border, but Germany has relaxed this rule for cross-border workers. Poland has not done so so far.

The two countries have imposed a 14-day quarantine on anyone crossing the border, but Germany has relaxed this rule for cross-border workers. Poland has not done so so far.

In a letter quoted in the media on Saturday, the German government's coordinator for cooperation with Poland, Dietmar Woidke, asked his counterpart to review the regulations.

"I think cross-border workers should have the possibility of joining their posts on the other side of the border," wrote Woidke, according to the newspaper Mrkische Oderzeitung and the German agency DPA.

Carrying signs such as "Let us in for work without quarantine", around 100 demonstrators on each side of the Rosowek-Rosow border crossing called on Friday for a relaxation of the rules, according to the Polish news agency PAP.

Similar sized protests took place in several other border towns, including in Gubin and Guben, as well as in Zgorzelec and Gorlitz.

"German hospitals in the border region employ huge numbers of doctors and nurses who aren't able to commute in to work," said Marta Szuster, protest organiser on the German side.

According to Eurostat data from 2018, the largest number of cross-border workers among EU member states were the 125,000 people living in Poland and working in Germany.

