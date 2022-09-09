UrduPoint.com

German Officials Mourn UK Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 12:28 AM

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock mourned on Thursday the passing of British Queen Elizabeth II

Steinmeier sent a letter of condolences to the Royal family, saying that the late queen was "a woman who shaped the 100-year history."

"She has witnessed and written the contemporary history. Her Majesty has been well respected the world over," he wrote in the message shared online by his spokeswoman, Cerstin Gammelin.

Scholz called the late queen "a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany.

"

"Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humor," he said.

Baerbock praised the lonest-reigning British monarch for inspiring confidence in her subjects for almost 100 years.

"Germany will remain eternally grateful to her for reaching out to us for reconciliation after the terror of World War II," she said.

Flags were flying at half-mast across the United Kingdom following the announcement of the Queen's passing at her Scottish summer residence. She was 96. Her eldest son, Charles, has become the king.

