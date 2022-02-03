UrduPoint.com

German Olympic Team Confirms Six Covid Cases In Beijing

Published February 03, 2022

Germany's Winter Olympics team said Thursday it had been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 on the eve of the Games, with six cases confirmed upon arrival in Beijing

Germany's Winter Olympics team said Thursday it had been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 on the eve of the Games, with six cases confirmed upon arrival in Beijing.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DSOB) said all six cases had resulted from PCR testing by Chinese authorities as team members arrived at Beijing airport on Thursday.

The other 78 members of the travelling German team all tested negative.

The DSOB statement said the positive cases affect three undisclosed sports, but did not name those concerned and did not specify if they were athletes, coaches or support staff.

Those affected are all symptom-free and have been isolated from the rest of the team.

On Wednesday, figure skater Nolan Seegert was confirmed as the first positive case among the German team for the Games, which open on Friday.

