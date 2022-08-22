UrduPoint.com

German Opposition Calls For Visa Ban For Russians - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

German Opposition Calls for Visa Ban for Russians - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Several German opposition politicians are advocating for a ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

In particular, a member of the European Parliament and lawmaker of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Dennis Radtke, told the newspaper that he believes it is "unbearable that Russians go on vacation to Europe and spend their money as if nothing had happened."

Another lawmaker, Andrea Lindholz of the Christian Social Union (SCU), the "sister party" of the CDU, echoed this sentiment.

"The Federal government should not go against our European partners again: the issuance of tourist visas for Russians should be stopped. It is about sending clear signals to the Russian population," Lindholz was quoted as saying by Bild.

Jurgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the SDU/SCU faction in Bundestag, also called for prohibiting Russian tourists from entering Europe, but spoke for blacklisting only those connected to Russian senior officials.

"A blanket entry ban for Russians who are not responsible for the events... in Ukraine would not be justified," Hardt told the newspaper, stressing that the Russian population should not be the enemy.

Calls have been mounting for the European Commission to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU's borderless area in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. France and Germany have so far refused to back Baltic and some central European states on their initiative. The issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming informal EU ministerial meeting that will take place in Prague on August 30-31.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament France German Germany Prague Money August Christian From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terro ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terrorism case

26 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.