German Opposition Leader Arrives In Kiev, Meets With Zelenskyy, Other Officials

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 11:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The leader of the German opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Friedrich Merz, arrived in Kiev on Tuesday amid a series of political and diplomatic scandals between Ukraine and Germany.

"A night in the sleeper on the way to Kyiv - we have an interesting trip ahead of us and so far all I can say is: all is safe, all is well and the Ukrainian authorities are extremely cooperative. It's nice to be in this country," Merz tweeted prior to his visit.

According to German media, during his visit, Merz visited the shattered Ukrainian town of Irpin and met with Ukrainian politicians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Thank you, dear @ZelenskyyUa, for the warm welcome and the exceptionally good conversation in terms of atmosphere and content.

Germany stands with Ukraine and its courageous people," Merz tweeted.

In April, German daily Bild reported that Zelenskyy had refused to host German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Kiev due to his close ties with Moscow. Steinmeier later confirmed that he wanted to travel to Ukraine together with other European leaders but his visit was not wanted in Kiev.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he would not visit Kiev in the near future due to Ukraine's decision not to welcome Steinmeier. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said that Scholz was "playing offended liverwurst," which means to be offended with no reason. 

