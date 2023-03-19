UrduPoint.com

German Opposition Party AfD Pulls Ahead Green Party First Time Since 2018 - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has pulled ahead of the government coalition member party, Alliance 90/The Greens, in an INSA institute poll for the first time since 2018.

According to a survey conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the AfD would have gained 16% of votes in parliamentary elections if they were held this Sunday.

An opposition bloc consisting of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria parties have lost 1 percentage point, gaining 28% of votes among the surveyed, but still were ahead of the ruling center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany, which received 21%, the poll showed.

The survey said that The Left Party garnered 5% of votes among the respondents, while the Free Democratic Party obtained 8% of votes.

The survey was conducted among 1,202 German citizens sampled from March 13-17. The margin of error dies not exceed 3.1%.

On Friday, the Bundestag adopted an electoral reform that will limit the number of seats in German parliament to 630 from 736 starting from the next legislative term, with opposition parties speaking out against the changes and vowing to challenge them in court.

The changes are expected to go into effect during the next election scheduled to take place in 2025.

