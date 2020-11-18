UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Adopts Amendments To Law On Protection From Infections

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

German Parliament Adopts Amendments to Law on Protection From Infections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The German parliament on Wednesday adopted amendments to the law on protection of the population from infections, the president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble said.

The new law passed with 415 votes against 236 and amid protests in the center of Berlin. Protesters believe that amendments infringe upon their rights.

More Stories From World

