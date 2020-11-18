UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Adopts Amendments To Law On Protection Against Infections

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

The German Bundestag on Wednesday adopted amendments to the law on protection of the population from infections, the president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The German Bundestag on Wednesday adopted amendments to the law on protection of the population from infections, the president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble said.

The new law passed with 415 votes against 236 and amid protests in the center of Berlin.

Protesters believe that amendments infringe upon their rights.

According to the police, 190 people have been detained. The police used water cannons and tear gas, Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day.

The new amendments will allow government to impose tougher restrictions, for instance limiting social contacts or imposing rules on mask-wearing.

