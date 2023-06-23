German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The German parliament, the Bundestag, said on Friday it had passed a new immigration law aimed at attracting more skilled workers from non-EU countries to Germany.

"On Friday, the Bundestag passed the government's bill 'On the further development of the immigration of skilled workers,'" the parliament said, adding that 388 lawmakers voted in favor, 234 against and 31 abstained.

The law aims to reduce the shortage of skilled workers and provides for simplified entry for them from non-EU countries. The main requirements are a foreign professional or university degree and knowledge of the German language at level A1.