German Parliament Approves Purchase Of 60 Chinook Helicopters From US' Boeing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The defense committee of the German parliament approved the purchase of 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy military transport helicopters from US company Boeing, German daily Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

The purchase is estimated at 7.2 billion Euros ($7.

8 billion) and adapting infrastructure for helicopter operation is expected to require about 750 million euros on top of that.

The first helicopters will reportedly be delivered in 2027.

In January, the business Insider reported, citing a document obtained, that the price of helicopters will almost double from 6 billion to 12 billion euros as some components have not even been designed yet and become more expensive due to inflation.

