UrduPoint.com

German Parliament Approves Revised COVID-19 Measures Ending Nationwide Curbs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:36 PM

German Parliament Approves Revised COVID-19 Measures Ending Nationwide Curbs

The lower house of the German parliament approved a bill on Thursday to replace the existing law on infection protection, paving the way for the nationwide state of COVID-19 emergency to expire on November 25

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The lower house of the German parliament approved a bill on Thursday to replace the existing law on infection protection, paving the way for the nationwide state of COVID-19 emergency to expire on November 25.

The motion was passed in a 398-254 vote. It was proposed and backed by Germany's likely next coalition of Social Democrats, pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens. The outgoing ruling conservatives and the far-right AfD voted against, while the Left abstained.

The bill allows lawmakers to agree to a federally applicable rulebook of anti-virus measures that can be passed at short notice depending on the situation. States will be able to impose limits on contacts in public and private life and shut companies, institutions and events at their own discretion.

Protective measures like mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, hygiene rules and the submission of COVID-19 certificates will remain in place at least until March 20 of next year.

The law providing the outgoing government of Chancellor Angela Merkel with a legal framework for nationwide restrictions was adopted in March 2020. Merkel said on Wednesday that the nation was hit hard by a fourth wave of the pandemic, with infection rates spiking to unprecedented highs.

Stephan Stracke, a member of Merkel's CDU/CSU union bloc, criticized the center-left initiative for not "doing justice" to the health crisis and accused the incoming coalition government of having no plan. Social Democrat Sabine Dittmar defended the bill, saying the SPD was ready to take over political responsibility for coronavirus response.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote German Germany Angela Merkel March November Democrats 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to run small trains inside Quetta ..

Efforts underway to run small trains inside Quetta, Swati told Senate Body

2 minutes ago
 Two-day Free eye camp organizes by Abbasi-Kalhora ..

Two-day Free eye camp organizes by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem from December 07

2 minutes ago
 Provision of basic health facilities a top priorit ..

Provision of basic health facilities a top priority, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Russia Peace-Loving Country

Putin Calls Russia Peace-Loving Country

2 minutes ago
 Putin Believes UN Security Council Summit Relevant

Putin Believes UN Security Council Summit Relevant

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Germany, France Indulge Kiev's Course t ..

Putin Says Germany, France Indulge Kiev's Course to Dismantle Minsk Agreements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.