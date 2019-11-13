UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Committee Removes AfD Chairman In Historic Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

German Parliament Committee Removes AfD Chairman in Historic Move

The German parliament's legal affairs committee on Wednesday voted its chairman from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party out over tweets that were perceived as anti-Semitic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The German parliament's legal affairs committee on Wednesday voted its chairman from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party out over tweets that were perceived as anti-Semitic.

This is the first vote to oust a committee chairperson in the modern history of Bundestag.

The parliament said in a statement that Stephan Brandner was removed by committee co-members from Christian Democratic, Social Democratic, Free Democratic, the Left and Green parties.

The 53-year-old unleashed a barrage of criticism during an impromptu press briefing, accusing his opponents of "outright hypocrisy" and always trying to "kick AfD in the shin.

"

"We are leaving with heads held high. This is not a defeat. It's only a coalition of old parties that always forms against AfD whatever we do ... I will continue my work in the committee in a sensible manner," he said.

Brandner angered mainstream parties by reposting a tweet that criticized candlelit vigils outside synagogues for two victims of the Halle shooting, saying they were Germans. He also stirred controversy by referring to a Federal medal to singer Udo Lindenberg as "Judas reward."

