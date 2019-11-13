German Parliament Committee Removes AfD Chairman in Historic Move

(@FahadShabbir)

The German parliament's legal affairs committee on Wednesday voted its chairman from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party out over tweets that were perceived as anti-Semitic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The German parliament 's legal affairs committee on Wednesday voted its chairman from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party out over tweets that were perceived as anti-Semitic.

This is the first vote to oust a committee chairperson in the modern history of Bundestag.

The parliament said in a statement that Stephan Brandner was removed by committee co-members from Christian Democratic, Social Democratic, Free Democratic, the Left and Green parties.

The 53-year-old unleashed a barrage of criticism during an impromptu press briefing, accusing his opponents of "outright hypocrisy" and always trying to "kick AfD in the shin.

"

"We are leaving with heads held high. This is not a defeat. It's only a coalition of old parties that always forms against AfD whatever we do ... I will continue my work in the committee in a sensible manner," he said.

Brandner angered mainstream parties by reposting a tweet that criticized candlelit vigils outside synagogues for two victims of the Halle shooting, saying they were Germans. He also stirred controversy by referring to a Federal medal to singer Udo Lindenberg as "Judas reward."