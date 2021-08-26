UrduPoint.com

German Parliament Extends COVID-19 Emergency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

German Parliament Extends COVID-19 Emergency

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The German parliament extended the regime of the "epidemic situation of national significance" on Wednesday, allowing the government to take measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension was approved in a 325-252 vote with five abstentions.

In particular, 194 out of 245 members of the country's ruling CDU/CSU bloc voted in favor and sixteen against. In addition, 131 lawmakers from the Social Democratic party voted for the measure, and only two disagreed. The other factions were unanimously against it.

In early summer, the Bundestag extended the COVID-19 emergency for three months as German cases surged. While the measure would have automatically expired in September, the Wednesday decision has extended it for another three months.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote German September From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

11 minutes ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

3 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

2 hours ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.