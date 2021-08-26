German Parliament Extends COVID-19 Emergency

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The German parliament extended the regime of the "epidemic situation of national significance" on Wednesday, allowing the government to take measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension was approved in a 325-252 vote with five abstentions.

In particular, 194 out of 245 members of the country's ruling CDU/CSU bloc voted in favor and sixteen against. In addition, 131 lawmakers from the Social Democratic party voted for the measure, and only two disagreed. The other factions were unanimously against it.

In early summer, the Bundestag extended the COVID-19 emergency for three months as German cases surged. While the measure would have automatically expired in September, the Wednesday decision has extended it for another three months.