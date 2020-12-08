UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Raises Borrowing Cap For 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:27 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The German parliament on Tuesday allowed the government to take on new debt next year, the second time it took the exceptional measure in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The legislature said the new waiver, which will loosen the constitutionally mandated "debt brake," sailed through the lower house in a 374-73 vote, with 187 abstentions.

The next year's budget projected a total spending of 498.6 billion Euros ($603.9 billion) and a new debt ceiling of 179.8 billion euros.

The parliament has already raised the borrowing cap this year above the 0.35 percent of gross domestic product to release extra funding for the fight against the pandemic.

