German Parliament Refuses to Comment on Russian Proposal to Set Working Group on Navalny

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Bundestag, the German parliament, has refused to comment to Sputnik on the proposal of the Russian lower house of parliament to create a working group on the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, citing confidentiality of correspondence.

The Russian lower house's commission on the investigation of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs sent a message to German parliament speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble with a proposal to create a joint working group for parliamentary control over the investigation into the incident involving Navalny.

"Please understand that the Bundestag administration does not provide any information about the correspondence of the president of the Bundestag," a spokesperson for the Bundestag said when asked if the speaker received the letter and when the reaction would follow.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transport, the 44-year-old politician was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

The German government said doctors found proof Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group of toxins. According to Berlin, the conclusions of its doctors were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Conversely, tests conducted by doctors in Russia did not show traces of poison in Navalny's system, prompting Moscow to demand that Germany must provide evidence to back up its claims. However, none has been received as of yet.