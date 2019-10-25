UrduPoint.com
German Parliament Rejects Bill Canceling Russia Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) German parliament struck down a bill on Thursday that sought to abolish sanctions on Russia, with another motion to that effect being in limbo.

The proposal by the Left party, seeking to ease tensions with Russia by lobbying in Brussels against extended sanctions, was rejected by all other parties, with the right-wing AfD abstaining.

The leftist faction argued that economic sanctions on Russia "have neither achieved their goal nor been economically useful and have created more problems than they have solved."

A motion by AfD to push the European Union to scrap all Russia sanctions in order to help German business was sent for scrutiny to the foreign affairs committee.

AfD also filed a bill that would have brought Russia back to the G7 and outlined steps to create a free trade area between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union. It was defeated by a vote of 535 to 75, with one abstention.

