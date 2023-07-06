German Parliament Rejects Rival Bills Regulating Assisted Suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German parliament voted on Thursday to throw out two competing bills that sought to partially or fully decriminalize assisted suicide

The cross-party bills came in response to a 2020 ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, which overturned the 2015 ban on commercial euthanasia and stipulated that every person should be allowed to decide for themselves how to end their life and seek the assistance of a third party.

One option envisaged completely new legislation that would have allowed medical professionals to prescribe lethal drugs after proper counseling, while the other proposed maintaining a ban on assisted suicide with exceptions and stricter controls to determine consent.

Existing laws in Germany prohibit doctors from actively taking a patient's life, but passive assistance remains a legal gray area and a divisive issue for Germans. Beatrix von Storch, a member of the AfD party, which did not help draft either bill, argued that human life was "in the hands of God alone."