German Parliament Says There Was No Hacker Attack on Servers

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The German parliament has not come recently under any hacker attacks on its severs, Sputnik was told after media reported Friday that several Federal lawmakers had been targeted by phishing e-mails.

"According to the information we have, there has been no direct attack on the Bundestag infrastructure," the legislature's press office said in a reply to a written query.

The German magazine Der Spiegel cited unnamed security sources as saying that they suspected the Russian military intelligence to be behind the cyberattack on the private accounts of seven Bundestag lawmakers, as well as 31 members of regional parliaments. No proof was given.

The German domestic intelligence agency told Sputnik it would not comment on the allegations of Russian cyberattacks, which reportedly targeted members of the governing conservative CDU/CSU alliance and their Social Democrat coalition partners.