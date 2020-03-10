German Parliament to Unlock Up to $1.1Bln in Extra Coronavirus Response Funding

The German parliament will give the government up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency funds to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the head of the governing conservative faction said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The German parliament will give the government up to 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency funds to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the head of the governing conservative faction said Tuesday.

"As parliament, we are helping where we can. We will unlock an extra budget of up to 1 billion euros to fund relevant measures, research," CDU/CSU faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus told reporters.

Brinkhaus said the parliament was receiving distress calls from tourism, travel and culture industries and businesses with supply chains in Asia. The ruling coalition will give them access to short-time work benefits.

"Some say this is too much. No, it is not too much, it is the adequate, right amount of help because we should not allow the coronavirus crisis to hurt our economic structures," Brinkhaus added.

Germany reported its first two virus-related deaths in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia on Monday, in addition to Sunday's death of a German tourist in Egypt. The country's infection tally has surpassed 1,100.

Germany Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier said earlier on Tuesday that COVID-19 was taking a significant toll on the German economy and was expected to soon affect supply chains.