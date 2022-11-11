UrduPoint.com

German Parliament Votes To Repeat Federal Elections At Half Of Berlin's Polling Places

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The German parliament agreed Friday to rerun Federal legislative elections in six of the 12 voting districts in Berlin after a string of mess-ups at hundreds of polling stations last year.

The Bundestag voted 374-252 in favor of a repeat election at 431 polling places, while 31 lawmakers abstained.

The vote split along the party lines, with the ruling coalition backing the move and the opposition conservatives together with the right-wing AfD party demanding that all districts recast their ballots.

Voters in Berlin faced long lines, system glitches and ballot shortages during the September 26, 2021 polls that saw the left-green-liberal alliance win a majority in the federal parliament. Election chaos forced polling places to stay open beyond the official voting times.

