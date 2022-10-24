(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) A delegation of German lawmakers, led by Peter Heidt, a politician from the Free Democratic Party (FDP), met with the head of the Taiwanese administration, Tsai Ing-wen, in Taipei on Monday, Taiwanese media reported.

The meeting between the delegation of the Bundestag's human rights committee and the Taiwan President took place in the Presidential Office in Taipei, according to Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA).

Tsai noted that lawmakers' visit was a sign of their strong support for the island, as both Germany and Taiwan were important partners and shared values of democracy and freedom.

At the meeting, head of the German delegation Heidt reiterated Germany's position over the tensions between China and Taiwan, saying that Berlin was opposed to "changes the cross-strait status quo via means other than peaceful ones and without mutual consent," according to the CNA.

The delegation is expected to be in the island until October 26, with meetings with other Taiwanese officials being also on the visit's agenda.

It is the second delegation from the Bundestag visiting Taiwan in a month. The first delegation from the German parliament visited the island from October 2-6.

The group included seven lawmakers and was headed by Klaus-Peter Wilsch, the head of the parliamentary group responsible for relations with Taipei. Germany became the second European country after France to send a delegation to the island since the deterioration of the environment in the Taiwan Strait.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August despite pleas from President Joe Biden to refrain from such step. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.