UrduPoint.com

German Parliamentary Delegation Meets With Taiwan's Leader In Taipei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

German Parliamentary Delegation Meets With Taiwan's Leader in Taipei

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022)   A delegation of German lawmakers, led by Peter Heidt, a politician from the Free Democratic Party (FDP), met with the head of the Taiwanese administration, Tsai Ing-wen, in Taipei on Monday, Taiwanese media reported.

The meeting between the delegation of the Bundestag's human rights committee and the Taiwan President took place in the Presidential Office in Taipei, according to Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA). 

Tsai noted that lawmakers' visit was a sign of their strong support for the island, as both Germany and Taiwan were important partners and shared values of democracy and freedom.

At the meeting, head of the German delegation Heidt reiterated Germany's position over the tensions between China and Taiwan, saying that Berlin was opposed to "changes the cross-strait status quo via means other than peaceful ones and without mutual consent," according to the CNA.

The delegation is expected to be in the island until October 26, with meetings with other Taiwanese officials being also on the visit's agenda.

It is the second delegation from the Bundestag visiting Taiwan in a month. The first delegation from the German parliament visited the island from October 2-6.

The group included seven lawmakers and was headed by Klaus-Peter Wilsch, the head of the parliamentary group responsible for relations with Taipei. Germany became the second European country after France to send a delegation to the island since the deterioration of the environment in the Taiwan Strait.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August despite pleas from President Joe Biden to refrain from such step. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China Parliament Democracy France German Visit Germany Beijing Nancy Berlin Taipei Independence Japan United States August October Media From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

1 hour ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.