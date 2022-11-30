UrduPoint.com

German Parliament's Draft Resolution On 1930s Holodomor In Ukraine Distorts Facts - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022

A resolution, which is under consideration in the German parliament, on recognizing the Holodomor, a famine in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, is absurd and distorts historical facts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

The German parliament intends to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide deliberately organized and supported by Russia at a session on Wednesday.

"Historical facts are brutally distorted. On the one hand, it is ridiculous to even prove it, but we live in a time where absurdity, unfortunately, becomes part of the 'new normality' as they (West) is trying to portray it," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman recalled that the Holodomor was part of the wider famine of 1930-1933, which, besides Ukraine, affected many regions of the Soviet Union, including Northern Caucasus, Volga Region, Kazakhstan, southern Urals and western Siberia.

"Its (famine) main cause was a large-scale crop failure. Western countries to a large extent also contributed to the famine by demanding payments in grain for foreign trade operations from the USSR," Zakharova noted.

In addition, Zakharova also stressed that Western countries are using the current conflict in Ukraine to replenish its own food reserves, while also supplying weapons to prolong tensions. She added that the current situation is "beneficial to Western transnational corporations and the military-industrial complex."

