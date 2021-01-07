UrduPoint.com
German Parliament's Energy Chief Praises Move To Shield Nord Stream From Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:16 PM

Klaus Ernst, the chairperson of the German parliament's Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, told Sputnik on Thursday he approved of the decision to create a climate foundation that will facilitate the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Klaus Ernst, the chairperson of the German parliament's Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, told Sputnik on Thursday he approved of the decision to create a climate foundation that will facilitate the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a northern German state where the pipeline makes landfall, voted earlier in the day in favor of the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation that will shield those involved in the gas link's construction from US sanctions.

"The foundation will help negate the sanctions imposed on Nord Stream 2.

In this regard, I welcome the work of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern government and its former minister president, Erwin Sellering, who has agreed to be its honorary chairman," Ernst, of the Left Party, told Sputnik.

The lawmaker added that Germany and the European Union needed to stand up to the United States to defend their economic interests.

"Germany and the European Union still need to coordinate measures that will allow them to protect themselves from countries that seek to defend their economic interests with the help of internationally unauthorized sanctions," Ernst said.

