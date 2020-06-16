(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The chairman of the German parliament's energy committee said Tuesday that a clear majority of its members wanted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be built.

US senators presented a bill last week that seeks to expand sanctions on foreign companies involved in the gas link construction, in a bid to derail the project that aims to bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia to Germany.

"I estimate that a clear majority in the Bundestag energy committee want the pipeline construction to continue.

Only the Greens have raised some environmental concerns," Klaus Ernst, a member of the Left party, told reporters.

He added that a vast majority of committee members from all parties, including the Greens, saw US sanctions as unlawful and wanted to shield the German energy sector from them.

This echoes sentiments voiced last week by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier who argued that US sanctions were extraterritorial and violated international laws. The German Foreign Office said the US move would interfere with European energy independence.