UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Partiers Break Virus Rules, Hide From Cops In Cupboards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:07 PM

German partiers break virus rules, hide from cops in cupboards

Revellers who flouted coronavirus rules by attending a large children's birthday party in Germany tried to evade police by hiding in the bathroom and cupboards, local media reported Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Revellers who flouted coronavirus rules by attending a large children's birthday party in Germany tried to evade police by hiding in the bathroom and cupboards, local media reported Wednesday.

Police broke up the gathering of 30 people, including 15 adults, in an apartment in the town of Hamelin on Tuesday after receiving a complaint from the neighbours, they said in a statement.

One woman and five children hid in the bathroom while others tried to conceal themselves in cupboards, German media reported.

"A total of 30 people were found in the apartment. Face coverings were not being worn by anyone and social distancing was not observed," police said.

The adults in the group have been hit with fines.

Gatherings with more than one other person from a different household are banned under current coronavirus regulations in place in Germany until at least January 31.

Germany reported 19,600 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Wednesday and 1,060 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control centre.

Related Topics

Police German Germany January Women Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pope receives coronavirus vaccine: reports

2 minutes ago

Iran's Health Official Says Iran-Cuba COVID-19 Vac ..

2 minutes ago

Trump on brink of unprecedented second impeachment ..

4 minutes ago

Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives First Dose of Pfizer's Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

South Korean Court Acquits Shincheonji Church Foun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.