German partiers break virus rules, hide from cops in cupboards

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Revellers who flouted coronavirus rules by attending a large children's birthday party in Germany tried to evade police by hiding in the bathroom and cupboards, local media reported Wednesday.

Police broke up the gathering of 30 people, including 15 adults, in an apartment in the town of Hamelin on Tuesday after receiving a complaint from the neighbours, they said in a statement.

One woman and five children hid in the bathroom while others tried to conceal themselves in cupboards, German media reported.

"A total of 30 people were found in the apartment. Face coverings were not being worn by anyone and social distancing was not observed," police said.

The adults in the group have been hit with fines.

Gatherings with more than one other person from a different household are banned under current coronavirus regulations in place in Germany until at least January 31.

Germany reported 19,600 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Wednesday and 1,060 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control centre.