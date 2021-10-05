UrduPoint.com

German Parties Conclude First Round Of Post-Election Coalition Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

German Parties Conclude First Round of Post-Election Coalition Talks

German parties eligible to form a new government have finished the first round of coalition talks with the Greens and the Free Democrats, which found themselves in the position of kingmaker, and plan to announce the outcome on Tuesday or Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) German parties eligible to form a new government have finished the first round of coalition talks with the Greens and the Free Democrats, which found themselves in the position of kingmaker, and plan to announce the outcome on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Greens and the Free Democrats came in third and fourth in the September general election, but since neither the Social Democrats nor the conservative CDU/CSU alliance won over 30% of the vote, they have had to curry favor with them to form a ruling coalition. The Greens and the Free Democrats held their own consultations last week, while also meeting other parties. On Tuesday, the Greens met with the CDU/CSU.

In a statement following the talks, CDU/CSU leader Armin Laschet said that a potential coalition between the two political forces has wide support in the German society and could help modernize the country.

Laschet acknowledged the existence of some differences, but stated that his party does not consider them insurmountable.

Meanwhile, the Greens' co-chair Robert Habeck said that the Tuesday meeting lasted two hours and concluded the first round of bilateral talks.

"We and the FDP will now evaluate the talks in the decision-making bodies," Habeck said, adding that they will spend Tuesday and Wednesday making a general comparison to figure out options for a future government.

In the German parliamentary election, the Social Democrats emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left.

Related Topics

Election Vote German Germany Alliance Angela Merkel September Democrats Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Khalid Al Qasimi opens 48th Watch &amp; Jewellery ..

Khalid Al Qasimi opens 48th Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia issued 30 million permits to Umrah pi ..

Saudi Arabia issued 30 million permits to Umrah pilgrims in a year

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong relations: Pun ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong relations: Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
 PTI completes 29 dams in Baluchistan ' KP

PTI completes 29 dams in Baluchistan ' KP

2 minutes ago
 Chor Chowk Chehlum procession; 1800 cops to guard ..

Chor Chowk Chehlum procession; 1800 cops to guard mourners

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt files petition to become party in Ish ..

Federal govt files petition to become party in Ishaq Dar case

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.