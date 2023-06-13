(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Four major German peace institutes have suggested that the national government should take a leading role in preparing an international negotiating initiative to end the crisis in Ukraine.

The Peace Report 2023, titled "Peace Is a Long Way Off," said NATO countries in Europe should prepare for a "protracted war of attrition" and permanent military support for Ukraine. The four institutes specifically warned against ending military aid to Kiev and relying solely on peace talks.

"Weapons deliveries and training assistance remain necessary so that Ukraine can defend itself. At the same time, negotiations should already be prepared now, which should be linked to extensive security guarantees for Ukraine," the statement read.

The institutes added that the German government could play a central role here and seek an international negotiating initiative.

The Peace Research Institute Frankfurt (HSFK-PRIF), the Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies (BICC), the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy (IFSH) at the University of Hamburg and the Institute for Development and Peace (INEF) at the University of Duisburg-Essen also recommended sanctioning the Wagner Group and strengthening "unstable societies" in the Global South.