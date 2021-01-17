German Pharma Company Bayer May Start Producing CureVac Vaccine Against COVID-19 - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) German pharmaceutical firm Bayer may start producing a coronavirus vaccine developed by German biotechnological company CureVac, Bayer CEO Werner Baumann told Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

In early January, the two companies signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the development and production of a domestic COVID-19 vaccine. The leadership at both companies said the partnership will contribute to efforts to end the pandemic.

Baumann said that the possibility of cooperation between the two companies directly in the production of the vaccine is being "carefully studied.

"

"We are ready to use all the levers for this ... it is not primarily about financial considerations, but about making the vaccine available as soon as possible," Baumann said.

CureVac's vaccine candidate has been in its third phase trials since early December and has yet to compile the data necessary to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EU has already authorized the vaccines against coronavirus developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and US pharmaceutical company Moderna. The EU has also concluded contracts to secure vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GSK, Johnson and Johnson, CureVac.