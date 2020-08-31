German Pilots Start Air Policing Duties in Baltic Region - Estonian Defense Forces

German pilots have assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace from the French side during an official ceremony at the Amari Air Base near Tallinn, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) German pilots have assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace from the French side during an official ceremony at the Amari Air Base near Tallinn, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Monday.

"German Air Force pilots with their Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets have replaced the French Air Force contingent with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets," the statement said.

The ceremony was attended by Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik and commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Maj.

Gen. Martin Herem, among other officials.

Herem thanked the French pilots for their service and welcomed their German counterparts. The German pilots will perform the task of protecting the Baltic airspace for eight months instead of four months prescribed by an agreement. The decision was made to reduce costs and the negative impact on the environment.

Since 2004, NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.