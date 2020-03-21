German plans 822-bn economic aid package to fight virus crisis: draft bill

The German government is planning an economic aid package worth 822 billion euros to prevent companies from going under during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft bill seen by AFP on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The German government is planning an economic aid package worth 822 billion Euros to prevent companies from going under during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft bill seen by AFP on Saturday.

The funds will go towards a slew of aid programmes, including help for employees forced into shorter work hours. They may also be used to fund the partial nationalisation of large enterprises in order to keep them afloat, according to the text.