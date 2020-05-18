UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police Arrest 300 Anti-Lockdown Protesters Across Berlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

German Police Arrest 300 Anti-Lockdown Protesters Across Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) German police arrested some 300 people for breaking social distancing rules during Sunday's protests staged across Berlin to protest coronavirus restrictions.

"Overall, more than 300 people were arrested and investigations into public order violations were launched," police said in a statement, adding all but two were freed.

Nineteen demonstrations were held in the German capital, down from 21 rallies reported on Saturday. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend each gathering.

Five police officers were hurt in scuffles with protesters, including one officer who required hospitalization.

Germans have been protesting the lockdown since April 21 when the Federal government started easing restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus. The Interior Ministry has warned about right-wing radicals trying to use the crisis for their own ends.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry German Berlin April Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

2 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

2 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.