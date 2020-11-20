German Police Arrest Berlin School Teacher on Suspicion of Murder, Cannibalism - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The German police have arrested a teacher suspected of murdering a man and cannibalism, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported.

The teacher, 41-year-old Stefan R., who works in a school in Berlin, was detained earlier this week after the police found human bones completely devoid of flesh and other evidence indicating that Stefan T., who went missing in September, had been cannibalized.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that the suspect was in jail and refused to testify.

Investigators also established that the suspect was interested in cannibalism, as he had visited relevant forums on the internet, the newspaper reported, adding that a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor's office declined to provide any further details of the investigation.

The victim, 44-year-old Stefan T., left his home in Berlin on September 5 shortly before midnight and was reported missing since then. On November 8, passers-by found a leg bone in the park. Police deployed sniffer dogs that led investigators to the suspect's apartment.