German Police Arrest 'Black Forest Rambo' After 6-Day Manhunt

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

German Police Arrest 'Black Forest Rambo' After 6-Day Manhunt

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The German police said on Friday they had detained a man who had been hiding in the Black Forest in the country's southwest after disarming four police officers.

"After many days of non-stop search for Yves Rausch, who had escaped into the woods near Oppenau, the police managed to detain the 31-year-old. Four firearms were secured in this respect," the press release read.

The six-day manhunt for the man, nicknamed "Black Forest Rambo," involved a 200-strong police force, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Rausch had been on the run since Sunday after snatching guns from four officers who were called to a hut outside Oppenau to investigate reports of a suspicious man sightings.

Rausch has reportedly been living in the wild after he was evicted last fall from a rented apartment. He is said to have a criminal record, having served 3.5 years in jail for shooting an acquaintance with a crossbow.

