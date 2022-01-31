German police arrest suspect in double police shooting: spokesman

A 38-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two police officers during a traffic stop in western Germany on Monday has been arrested, a police spokesman told AFP

The suspect was arrested in the German state of Saarland after a major manhunt. Questioning of the suspect "will reveal if there are other perpetrators," a spokesman for Westpfalz regional police said.