German Police Arrest Suspect In Double Police Shooting: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 10:25 PM

German police arrest suspect in double police shooting: spokesman

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A 38-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two police officers during a traffic stop in western Germany on Monday has been arrested, a police spokesman told AFP.

The suspect was arrested in the German state of Saarland after a major manhunt. Questioning of the suspect "will reveal if there are other perpetrators," a spokesman for Westpfalz regional police said.

