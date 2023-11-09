Open Menu

German Police Arrest Two Teens, Seize Toy Weapons Over School 'threat'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 02:10 AM

German police arrest two teens, seize toy weapons over school 'threat'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) German police arrested two teenagers and seized a pair of "apparent toy weapons" on Wednesday after evacuating a high school in Hamburg over a security threat.

Authorities had said earlier that two people, "possibly youths", had pulled out a firearm in the school before "leaving the premises in an unknown direction".

Special forces had searched the school grounds and accompanied students and teachers out.

At around 2:50 pm (1250 GMT), police were called to another street about five kilometres away from the school over a "threat" that eventually led them to arrest four teens -- two 12-year-olds, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

"It later emerged that one of the 12-year-olds and the 13-year-old could also be responsible for the crime" at the school, said police, adding that officers also "seized two apparent toy weapons".

German media including Bild daily had earlier reported that two students threatened a teacher with a pistol in class.

The scare had led to a huge deployment of heavily armed police in the area, which was also blocked off.

Parents were asked to head to a nearby barracks where the students were taken.

Related Topics

Police Threatened German Hamburg Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

2 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

2 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

2 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

3 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

3 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

3 hours ago
Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

3 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

3 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

3 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in U ..

Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in Ursoon operation

3 hours ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing righ ..

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing right of all parties to contest po ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World