German Police Believe Heidelberg Shooter Acted Alone - Spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The German police proceed from the assumption that the shooter in the lecture hall in Heidelberg acted alone, a police spokesperson said.

"There was a special police operation, we are talking, presumably, about a lone criminal who attacked several people with weapons ... There are several victims.

According to our information, the perpetrator is dead," the policeman said.

At present, the special operation on the campus of the university continues, the cordon is maintained, the police are taking people out, he said. The suspect fired multiple shots, he added.

Earlier, media reported active shooting incident on the campus of the university in Heidelberg, the shooter was killed.