UrduPoint.com

German Police Believe Heidelberg Shooter Acted Alone - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

German Police Believe Heidelberg Shooter Acted Alone - Spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The German police proceed from the assumption that the shooter in the lecture hall in Heidelberg acted alone, a police spokesperson said.

"There was a special police operation, we are talking, presumably, about a lone criminal who attacked several people with weapons ... There are several victims.

According to our information, the perpetrator is dead," the policeman said.

At present, the special operation on the campus of the university continues, the cordon is maintained, the police are taking people out, he said. The suspect fired multiple shots, he added.

Earlier, media reported active shooting incident on the campus of the university in Heidelberg, the shooter was killed.

Related Topics

Dead Police German Heidelberg Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.