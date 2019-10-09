UrduPoint.com
German Police Boost Security At Leipzig, Dresden Synagogues After Halle Attack - Reports

German Police Boost Security at Leipzig, Dresden Synagogues After Halle Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) German police have increased security measures at the synagogues in the cities of Dresden and Leipzig in the wake of the deadly shooting near the synagogue in the city of Halle earlier on Wednesday, media reported.

Synagogues in Berlin, Frankfurt as well as in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia also saw more security, according to the Bild tabloid.

Halle police said that Wednesday's attack left two people killed and two more injured. A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown at a Jewish cemetery. Police have also arrested the suspected gunman.

Later, another shooting was reported in the neighboring town of Landsberg.

According to national railway company Deutsche Bahn, the train station in Halle was closed due to the police operation. Local police also said that the city experienced heavy traffic jams following the attack.

