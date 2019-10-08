UrduPoint.com
German Police Classify Truck Ramming Into Vehicles In Limburg As Terrorist Act - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 03:04 PM

German authorities have classified the incident of a truck ramming into several cars in the western city of Limburg as a terrorist act, despite initial hesitation to name it as such, media reported, citing security sources

On Monday evening, a stolen truck crashed into eight cars, injuring nine people, including the driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Syrian national. Initially, the police were not sure whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

On Monday evening, a stolen truck crashed into eight cars, injuring nine people, including the driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Syrian national. Initially, the police were not sure whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

According to security sources, as cited by the ZDF broadcaster, the truck driver's background included "terrorist" activities but did not specify what type or where he had previously engaged in them.

The case has been transferred to the Frankfurt am Main Attorney General.

