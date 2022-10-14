German Police Complete Investigative Measures At Site Of Nord Stream Sabotage - Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The German law enforcement officers have completed investigative measures at the site of sabotage at the Nord Stream network, and their results are being studied, the Interior Ministry's spokesperson said on Friday.
"The Federal Police have now completed their investigation into the circumstances," the spokesperson told a briefing, adding that its results will be studied by an investigative team.