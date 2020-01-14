A police operation against alleged Islamists is taking place on Tuesday in Berlin as well as in the states of Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia, according to the Berlin prosecutor's office

The office said that the searches were being conducted in the aforementioned regions based on the results of its investigation.

The operation is aimed at catching individuals with an Islamist background.