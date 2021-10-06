German Police Conduct Operation to Fight Money Laundering in 3 Federal States - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) More than 1,000 police officers took part in a large-scale operation to fight money laundering and financial terrorism in three German Federal states on Wednesday, according to Bild.

Since the morning, the police have raided more than 80 houses, offices and commercial buildings, the tabloid reported, adding that the operation covers the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, and Bremen.

The raid targets 70 suspects, with at least 10 of them already arrested.