German Police Conduct Searches in Houses of Climate Activists - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) German police have conducted searches in the homes of environmental activists of the Last Generation movement, as seven members of the group are suspected of creating or supporting a criminal organization, German media reported on Wednesday.

The searches were carried out by about 150 police officers early in the morning at 15 locations linked to the activists of the movement, the Bild newspaper said.

The suspects allegedly collected 1.4 million Euros ($1.51 million) in donations for their movement, the report said, adding that the climate activists could have used the money to commit crimes.

During raids in the German states of Hesse, Hamburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein, the organization's assets and accounts were seized. The website of the movement is also not available, the newspaper reported.

Last Generation activists have carried out multiple widely-publicized demonstrations over the past several months where they would block traffic by sticking themselves to the road or tried to disrupt major events by demanding government action to protect the climate.