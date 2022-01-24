German Police Confirm 4 People Injured in Heidelberg Shooting

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Four people were injured as a result of a shooting in a university lecture hall in Germany's Heidelberg town, but there is no danger at the moment, the Mannheim police said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports.

"Four people were injured, some were seriously injured, there is no more danger, the shooter is dead. The shooter is believed to have been alone," the police tweeted.