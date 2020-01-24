German Police Confirm Six People Killed in Rot am See Shooting

Six people were killed in the shooting in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See, while some others were injured, the police of the neighboring city of Aalen confirmed to Sputnik on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Six people were killed in the shooting in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See, while some others were injured, the police of the neighboring city of Aalen confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

The shooting took place earlier in the day.

Media reports said that six people were killed. The suspect was detained, and the police believe the incident was triggered by a domestic conflict.

"Yes, six people were killed," the Aalen police said.

"The exact number of injured people has not been established yet," the police said, adding that the shooting took place in a local cafe.