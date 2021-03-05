UrduPoint.com
German Police Defuse 165Lb WWII Bomb In West Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

German Police Defuse 165Lb WWII Bomb in West Berlin

A 165-pound World War Two-era bomb was defused in the westernmost Berlin on Thursday afternoon, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A 165-pound World War Two-era bomb was defused in the westernmost Berlin on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

"The 75kg German aerial bomb with a Russian detonator was defused by our disposal experts from the state criminal police," it tweeted.

The bomb was discovered by construction workers in the Maselake park in Spandau on February 24. The police began evacuating people from nearby homes on Thursday morning.

