German Police Detain 4 on Suspicion of Planning to Make Explosive Device

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Four men were detained in the German city of Cologne on Thursday after searches in their homes found substances which police believe they acquired to create an explosive device.

Police in Cologne said on Thursday they had arrested four men suspected of acquiring drugs and substances to create an explosive device, noting that some of the suspects belong to right-wing extremist group.

"Police searched the apartments of four men (aged ) 36, 37, 37, 53, some of whom are part of a right-wing extremist organization.

According to investigators, there is a suspicion that they acquired substances for explosive device construction," the Cologne police said in a press release.

During searches, officers seized materials for explosives, firecrackers, mobile phones and data holders, as well as drugs, according to the release.

The four detainees will be brought before a judge who will decide whether they should be kept in custody, the police added.