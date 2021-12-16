UrduPoint.com

German Police Detain 4 On Suspicion Of Planning To Make Explosive Device

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

German Police Detain 4 on Suspicion of Planning to Make Explosive Device

Four men were detained in the German city of Cologne on Thursday after searches in their homes found substances which police believe they acquired to create an explosive device

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Four men were detained in the German city of Cologne on Thursday after searches in their homes found substances which police believe they acquired to create an explosive device.

Police in Cologne said on Thursday they had arrested four men suspected of acquiring drugs and substances to create an explosive device, noting that some of the suspects belong to right-wing extremist group.

"Police searched the apartments of four men (aged ) 36, 37, 37, 53, some of whom are part of a right-wing extremist organization.

According to investigators, there is a suspicion that they acquired substances for explosive device construction," the Cologne police said in a press release.

During searches, officers seized materials for explosives, firecrackers, mobile phones and data holders, as well as drugs, according to the release.

The four detainees will be brought before a judge who will decide whether they should be kept in custody, the police added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs German Cologne

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Harbour, issues ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Harbour, issues directives to provide seamless ..

10 minutes ago
 US Says Anti-Terror Dialogue With Russia Remained ..

US Says Anti-Terror Dialogue With Russia Remained on Hold in 2020 Due to ISIS Ai ..

7 minutes ago
 Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir admitted to hospital

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir admitted to hospital

7 minutes ago
 World Congress of World Association for Psychosoci ..

World Congress of World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation discusses CO ..

10 minutes ago
 EMA Approves Additional Production Site for Johnso ..

EMA Approves Additional Production Site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine

7 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Gold Medal Honors to 13 US Troops Kill ..

Biden Signs Gold Medal Honors to 13 US Troops Killed in Afghanistan Pullout - Wh ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.