German Police Detain 4 People On Suspicion Of Plotting To Abduct Politicians

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

German police have detained four people from a group suspected of preparing large-scale attacks on the electricity infrastructure and abductions of public figures, the state prosecutor's office of the German city of Koblenz and State Criminal Police Office in Mainz said on Wednesday

The joint statement by the two agencies does not specify who exactly the suspects were planning to abduct. According to the German media reports, the target could be Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. According to the prosecutor's office and the police, the group called "Vereinte Patrioten" (United Patriots) included people who participated in the COVID-19 dissidents protests, among them representatives of the "Reichsburger" movement. It is a small movement of German residents that challenge the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany. Some of them have already come to the attention of the police.

The investigation has been ongoing since October last year. According to law enforcement officials, the "Vereinte Patrioten" planned to attack the energy infrastructure in order to create a "civil war-like situation to topple democracy in Germany." The kidnapping of prominent public figures was also part of the plan, according to the police.

Lauterbach, commenting on the arrest of four people suspected of preparing his abduction, said that the incident would not affect his work.

"My work will not be affected. I think I am working on behalf of citizens in general, when most citizens want a good policy on coronavirus. Opinions may differ on this matter," he said, adding that he was shocked, while also grateful to the investigators and especially to the State Criminal Police Office for their good protection and vigilance.

The investigation showed that "the protests over the coronavirus have not only become radicalized, but also that now we are talking about more than just the coronavirus - there is an attempt to destabilize the state," according to Lauterbach.

During the searches, more than 20 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, almost 20,000 Euros ($22,000) in cash, gold and silver were seized. Searches were carried out not only in Rhineland-Palatinate, but also in seven other regions of Germany. About 300 law enforcement officers participated in the operation and searches were carried out at 20 sites.

All four suspects are German citizens aged 41 to 55. A decision on their arrest is expected on Thursday. They have been charged with preparing high-risk criminal offenses and violating the laws on circulation of weapons.

