German Police Detain 6 Suspected Terrorists - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

The German police have detained 6 radical Islamists in western Germany suspected of plotting attacks in the country, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The German police have detained 6 radical Islamists in western Germany suspected of plotting attacks in the country, local media reported Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Cologne police said in a statement that a raid was underway in Cologne and Dueren. The searches started at 4 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

The key suspects are a German national of Lebanese origin and a German national who recently converted to islam, the WRD broadcaster reported citing the police. They are believed to be in contact with extremists in German states of Hessen, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Berlin.

The police seized 20 mobile phones, hard drives, and three laptops. Explosives experts were reportedly examining a construction site in the center of Cologne where the key suspect worked.

