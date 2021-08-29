UrduPoint.com

German Police Detain 78 People During COVID-19 Rally In Berlin, 4 Officers Injured

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

German Police Detain 78 People During COVID-19 Rally in Berlin, 4 Officers Injured

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The German police on Saturday detained 78 people during an unauthorized march against the COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin, a police spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that four law enforcement officers were injured.

"According to preliminary data, 78 people were temporarily detained at street rallies in Berlin on Saturday. Administrative proceedings were launched.

Four police officers were injured," the spokesperson said.

German media reported that thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin to protest the government's coronavirus policies. Riot police and helicopters were deployed to monitor the situation.

Crowds tried to break through the Tiergarten park, which borders the area housing government buildings. The police managed to block the streets adjacent to the area.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police German Berlin March Media Government Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

27 minutes ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

1 hour ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

1 hour ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

1 hour ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.