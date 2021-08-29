German Police Detain 78 People During COVID-19 Rally in Berlin, 4 Officers Injured

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The German police on Saturday detained 78 people during an unauthorized march against the COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin, a police spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that four law enforcement officers were injured.

"According to preliminary data, 78 people were temporarily detained at street rallies in Berlin on Saturday. Administrative proceedings were launched.

Four police officers were injured," the spokesperson said.

German media reported that thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin to protest the government's coronavirus policies. Riot police and helicopters were deployed to monitor the situation.

Crowds tried to break through the Tiergarten park, which borders the area housing government buildings. The police managed to block the streets adjacent to the area.