German Police Detain 93 People After Saturday Anti-Racism Rally in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Berlin law enforcement officers arrested 93 people on Saturday following anti-racism protests in the German capital, the police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, approximately 15,000 people protested in downtown Berlin against racism and in solidarity with George Floyd demonstrations in the United States. A gathering on Alexanderplatz square was largely peaceful, but some protesters started to clash with law enforcement officers in nearby areas after the rally. One person tried to damage a police vehicle and was detained, and then other protesters started to throw bottles and stones at police.

"In total, 93 people were detained for disturbing public order, resisting to a police officer, attacking a police officer, attempts to release a detainee, violation of the infection protection act [imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic], as well as for damaging private property," the police said in a press release.

During Saturday clashes, 28 police officers sustained minor injuries and and three of them were treated in hospitals. Also, a freelance photographer who worked on the scene has sustained a blow injury to their head by a thrown bottle.

The death of George Floyd, an African American man, on May 25 in police custody of the US city of Minneapolis has sparked a worldwide movement against racism and social injustice. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.